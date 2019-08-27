Meet your Rugby World Cup 2019 Springbok team
The Springboks will he hoping to make it a lucky number three when they compete in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, starting September 21.
Here is the team representing South Africa:
Bongi Mbonambi
Date of Birth: 7 January 1991
Place of Birth: Bethlehem
Mbongeni “Bongi” Mbonambi is a powerfully built hooker who is well-known for his hard-working nature around the field.
He overcame a life-threatening illness in 2018 to establish himself as a regular in the Bok squad.
AGE
28
CAPS
29
POINTS
20
HEIGHT
1.76m
WEIGHT
106kg
Cheslin Kolbe
Date of Birth: 28 October 1993
Place of Birth: Cape Town
The former Blitzbok speedster’s outstanding form for French club side Toulouse was rewarded with a deserved Springbok call-up in 2018, and Kolbe didn’t disappoint in his debut Test season, playing a crucial role in the Springboks’ epic win over the All Blacks in Wellington.
AGE
25
CAPS
9
POINTS
15
HEIGHT
1.7m
WEIGHT
80kg
Cobus Reinach
Date of Birth: 7 February 1990
Place of Birth: Bloemfontein
The former Cell C Sharks scrumhalf has been in superb form for his club, Northampton Saints, in the English Premiership, where he is a firm fan favourite because of his try-scoring exploits. He is the son of the late former Springbok winger and South African track and field star Jaco Reinach.
AGE
29
CAPS
12
POINTS
15
HEIGHT
1.75m
WEIGHT
85kg
Damian de Allende
Date of Birth: 25 November 1991
Place of Birth: Cape Town
Big Damian de Allende was named South African Vodacom Super Rugby Player of the Year for 2015, and he has been playing at the top level ever since, after a rapid rise through the ranks earlier in his career.
He is a versatile back, has great hands and a knack for busting tackles.
AGE
27
CAPS
39
POINTS
20
HEIGHT
1.89m
WEIGHT
101kg
Duane Vermeulen
Date of Birth: 3 July 1986
Place of Birth: Nelspruit
The abrasive No 8 is one of the world’s best in his position and his strong ball carrying abilities and bone crushing tackling make him an ideal loose forward. Vermeulen battled with some injuries in 2017 but has bounced back to his usual reliable best in 2018 as he played another influential role for the Boks.
AGE
33
CAPS
48
POINTS
15
HEIGHT
1.93m
WEIGHT
117kg
Eben Etzebeth
Date of Birth: 29 October 1991
Place of Birth: Cape Town
Several injury setbacks over the past two years have prevented the big lock forward from adding more Test caps to his already impressive Springbok appearance tally.
Etzebeth leads by example with his powerful displays on the field and will be one of several Springbok leaders in 2019.
AGE
27
CAPS
78
POINTS
15
HEIGHT
2.03m
WEIGHT
117kg
Elton Jantjies
Date of Birth: 1 August 1990
Place of Birth: Graaff-Reinet
Jantjies first toured with the Boks at the end of 2010, when he was also named SA U20 and Young Player of the Year. He made his Test debut in 2012 against Australia in Pretoria and established himself in the squad since 2016, when he played in nine tests. In June 2017, he scored 52 points against France in three Tests.
AGE
29
CAPS
35
POINTS
253
HEIGHT
1.76m
WEIGHT
88kg
Faf de Klerk
Date of Birth:19 October 1991
Place of Birth: Nelspruit
De Klerk, who made his Vodacom Super Rugby debut for the Emirates Lions when he was on loan from the Mpumalanga Pumas, impressed when he got his opportunities with snappy service, wicked breaks in broken play, a solid kicking boot and a massive work rate.
AGE
27
CAPS
24
POINTS
15
HEIGHT
1.72m
WEIGHT
80kg
Francois Louw
Date of Birth: 15 June 1985
Place of Birth: Cape Town
The Bath-based player, who made his Test debut in 2010, has a wealth of experience because of many campaigns in the English and European top flights, as well as serving the Springboks for several season as loose forward in the international arena.
AGE
34
CAPS
68
POINTS
45
HEIGHT
1.9m
WEIGHT
112kg
Franco Mostert
Date of Birth: 27 November 1990
Place of Birth: Bloemfontein
Mostert, who is nicknamed "Sous" by his teammates, has made a telling impact at lock for the Emirates Lions over the past few seasons. He is known for his massive work-rate and strength in the lineout and is a very popular member of the Springbok squad. He relocated to England at the end of 2018, where he signed with Gloucester.
AGE
28
CAPS
31
POINTS
5
HEIGHT
1.98m
WEIGHT
112kg
Frans Malherbe
Date of Birth: 14 March 1991
Place of Birth: Bredasdorp
An unfortunate spite of injuries saw the DHL Stormers front rower making a handful of Test appearances the previous three years after he was a regular for the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England. Malherbe is very strong in the scrums and not shy to put in the hard yards around the park.
AGE
28
CAPS
31
POINTS
0
HEIGHT
1.91m
WEIGHT
125kg
Frans Steyn
Date of Birth: 14 May 1987
Place of Birth: Aliwal North
Frans Steyn was the youngest member of the the Springboks' RWC squad in 2007, when they brought home the coveted Webb Ellis Cup. Vastly experienced, he is back in the Bok squad after missing out due to injury in recent year. Steyn is one of the most versatile players in world rugby - he can play at flyhalf, centre and fullback, and made his Test debut for the Boks on the wing in 2006.
AGE
32
CAPS
60
POINTS
132
HEIGHT
1.91m
WEIGHT
110kg
Handré Pollard
Date of Birth: 11 March 1994
Place of Birth: Somerset West
Pollard captained the Junior Springboks in 2014 when he was also named World Rugby Junior Player of the Year. He represented the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but missed most of the following two seasons due to serious knee and ankle injuries. The top 2019 Vodacom Super Rugby point scorer has established himself as a leader in the Bok team.
AGE
25
CAPS
41
POINTS
381
HEIGHT
1.89m
WEIGHT
98kg
Herschel Jantjies
Date of Birth: 22 April 1996
Place of Birth: Stellenbosch
Jantjies followed up his impressive breakthrough in the 2018 Currie Cup with even more consistently assured performances in the colours of the DHL Stormers in 2019.
He has sniping speed around the scrums and edges of broken play, and gives a crisp service from the base.
AGE
23
CAPS
3
POINTS
15
HEIGHT
1.67m
WEIGHT
78kg
Jesse Kriel
Date of Birth: 15 February 1994
Place of Birth: Cape Town
Kriel made his Test debut in 2015 and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting backs in the local game.
He plays for the Vodacom Bulls and like his twin brother, Dan, also represented the Junior Boks.
AGE
25
CAPS
44
POINTS
60
HEIGHT
1.86m
WEIGHT
96kg
Kwagga Smith
Date of Birth: 11 June 1993
Place of Birth: Lydenburg
After starring for the Springbok Sevens for a number of years on the international scene, the industrious flanker decided to concentrate on fifteens with the Emirates Lions, for whom he has made many outstanding outings in Vodacom Super Rugby.
Smith made his Bok debut in 2018 against Wales in Washington.
AGE
26
CAPS
4
POINTS
0
HEIGHT
1.8m
WEIGHT
80kg
Lood de Jager
Date of Birth: 17 December 1992
Place of Birth: Alberton
De Jager makes a welcome return to the Springbok fold in November 2018 after missing the entire Test season through injury. The SA Rugby Player of the Year in 2015 brings considerable experience to a position where the Springboks have already an impressive stock of playing personnel.
AGE
26
CAPS
40
POINTS
25
HEIGHT
2.05m
WEIGHT
122kg
Lukhanyo Am
Date of Birth: 28 November 1993
Place of Birth: King William's Town
Lukhanyo Am has been in good form the past few seasons and yet again shone for the Cell C Sharks in Vodacom Super Rugby.
He is a skilful midfielder with good hands and deceptively quick, which has seen him set up many tries for the men on his outside.
AGE
25
CAPS
8
POINTS
5
HEIGHT
1.86m
WEIGHT
93kg
Makazole Mapimpi
Date of Birth: 26 July 1990
Place of Birth: Mdantsane
The speedy Cell C Sharks wing is a clinical finisher out wide and announced himself on the scene with some impressive performances for the Isuzu Southern Kings a few seasons ago, before a brief stint in Bloemfontein. In 2019, he has continued to impress with his speed and nose for the try-line.
AGE
29
CAPS
7
POINTS
25
HEIGHT
1.84m
WEIGHT
90kg
Malcolm Marx
Date of Birth: 13 July 1994
Place of Birth: Germiston
Marx, the SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2017, is back to his best after missing a part of the 2018 Vodacom Super Rugby competition with a serious hamstring injury. At his relative young age, he is already considered by most pundits as one of the best hookers in the world.
AGE
25
CAPS
26
POINTS
20
HEIGHT
1.89m
WEIGHT
117kg
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Date of Birth: 20 August 1992
Place of Birth: Cape Town
Pieter-Steph, who was named the SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2016 and 2018, is an uncompromising forward who is equally comfortable playing on the side of the scrum and at lock. He captained the Springboks in the once-off Test against Wales in Washington at the start of the 2018 season.
AGE
27
CAPS
49
POINTS
20
HEIGHT
2m
WEIGHT
119kg
RG Snyman
Date of Birth: 29 January 1995
Place of Birth: Potchefstroom
Towering RG Snyman is regarded as the natural successor to former Vodacom Bulls and Springbok lock kingpin Victor Matfield. He forms a formidable partnership with fellow locks Lood de Jager and Jason Jenkins, and has impressed with his handling skills and agility.
AGE
24
CAPS
15
POINTS
0
HEIGHT
2.06m
WEIGHT
117kg
Sbu Nkosi
Date of Birth: 21 January 1996
Place of Birth: Barberton
The razor sharp wing from Durban was unlucky not to have made his Springbok debut in 2017, when injury postponed his entry into the Test arena. However, consistent performances for the Cell C Sharks has once more caught the attention of the national selectors and he established himself in the squad in 2018.
AGE
23
CAPS
8
POINTS
35
HEIGHT
1.83m
WEIGHT
96kg
Schalk Brits
Date of Birth: 16 May 1981
Place of Birth: Empangeni
Brits, a mainstay for English club Saracens the last decade, is regarded as one of the best ever foreign imports in the English Premiership. He has been recalled to the Springbok squad by Rassie Erasmus, who wants to use his considerable experience in player-mentor capacity. Upon his return to South Africa in 2019, the ever-smiling Brits played for the Vodacom Bulls.
AGE
38
CAPS
13
POINTS
5
HEIGHT
1.82m
WEIGHT
100kg
Siya Kolisi, Captain
Date of Birth: 16 June 1991
Place of Birth: Port Elizabeth
Siya Kolisi, who made his Test debut against Scotland in Nelspruit in 2013, captained the DHL Stormers from 2017. He was appointed Springbok captain last year and the Bok skipper is a huge fan favourite. Kolisi is a tough-as-nails loose forward who is comfortable on either side of the scrum.
AGE
28
CAPS
42
POINTS
25
HEIGHT
1.87m
WEIGHT
106kg
Steven Kitshoff
Date of Birth: 10 February 1992
Place of Birth: Somerset West
Kitshoff has tasted World Rugby U20 Championship success with the Junior Springboks in 2012 and won three South African Vodacom Super Rugby Conference titles with DHL Stormers, all before his 24th birthday. He also played for Bordeaux-Bègles in the French Top 14 before returning to South Africa in 2017 and is now an established member of the Bok front row.
AGE
27
CAPS
39
POINTS
5
HEIGHT
1.84m
WEIGHT
125kg
Tendai Mtawarira
Date of Birth: 1 August 1985
Place of Birth: Harare, Zimbabwe
Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira is the most-capped member of the current squad. He has been a cornerstone of the Bok pack since 2008 and was massive in the 2009 series victory over the British & Irish Lions. In 2016, he overtook Os du Randt as the most-capped Springbok prop.
AGE
34
CAPS
110
POINTS
10
HEIGHT
1.83m
WEIGHT
117kg
Trevor Nyakane
Date of Birth: 4 May 1989
Place of Birth: Bushbuckridge
A strong scrummager on either side of the scrum and very busy in the tight loose, Nyakane excelled for the Toyota Cheetahs and the Vodacom Bulls in the last couple of seasons. He made his Test debut in 2013 and apart from his great play in the set piece, he also has very good ball skills.
AGE
30
CAPS
40
POINTS
5
HEIGHT
1.78m
WEIGHT
117kg
Vincent Koch
Date of Birth: 13 March 1990
Place of Birth: Empangeni
The former DHL Stormers prop nowadays packs in the front row of English club Saracens.
Koch is a powerful scrummager and has great ability around the park – two of the hallmarks of his game.
AGE
29
CAPS
15
POINTS
0
HEIGHT
1.85m
WEIGHT
118kg
Warrick Gelant
Date of Birth: 20 May 1995
Place of Birth: Knysna
Gelant’s natural attacking abilities has earned him SA Schools, Junior Springboks, Blitzboks, SA ‘A’ and Springbok colours.
He has been one of the standout players for the Vodacom Bulls since regaining his full fitness last season and has continued with his solid showings in the No 15 jersey.
AGE
24
CAPS
7
POINTS
5
HEIGHT
1.8m
WEIGHT
89kg
Willie le Roux
Date of Birth: 18 August 1989
Place of Birth: Stellenbosch
Le Roux has established himself as a fan favourite at Wasps in England thanks to his attacking play, good kicking skills and regular try scoring feats. After making seven Springbok appearances in 2016, he did not feature in 2017, but he was back with the Boks in 2018 and delivered many outstanding performances in the No 15 jersey.
AGE
30
CAPS
55
POINTS
60
HEIGHT
1.86m
WEIGHT
90kg