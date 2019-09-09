POLL | Vote for your favourite #ShareTheBay image

More than 35,000 images have been shared on social media using #ShareTheBay.

Of those, 29 images are now part of the #ShareTheBay exhibition at the Donkin Reserve where the public can experience Nelson Mandela Bay through the lens of photographers who either live in and around or have passed through the area.

Now, you can help us choose the best of those images.

Vote for your favourite and the top five will then be judged by a panel of tourism industry stakeholders in partnership with The Herald.

Voting closes on September 25.

The winner will be announced on World Tourism Day, September 27.

* Make your selection by ticking the box and scrolling all the way to the bottom to submit.