R400m for Rugby World Cup rights was just too much for us, says SABC
It would have cost the SABC more than R400m to broadcast the 2019 Rugby World Cup starting in Japan this week – and the limping public broadcaster simply does not have the cash.
Its bosses felt the costs for the broadcasting rights were exorbitant and would not have been a commercially viable decision, parliamentarians heard on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.