R400m for Rugby World Cup rights was just too much for us, says SABC

PREMIUM

It would have cost the SABC more than R400m to broadcast the 2019 Rugby World Cup starting in Japan this week – and the limping public broadcaster simply does not have the cash.



Its bosses felt the costs for the broadcasting rights were exorbitant and would not have been a commercially viable decision, parliamentarians heard on Tuesday...

