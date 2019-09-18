Nelson Mandela Foundation to appeal old flag tweet court ruling

On Tuesday, South Gauteng High Court judge Colin Lamont found that Roets' tweet - which contained a picture of the flag and questioned whether posting it was hate speech - was not in contempt of court.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it noted Lamont's judgment - however, the organisation said it had, after studying the judgment, instructed its legal team to prepare a conditional application for leave to appeal, which includes an application for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

“Gratuitous displays of the old flag express a desire for black people to be relegated to labour reserves, a pining for the killing, the torture, the abductions, a melancholia for the discrimination, the death squads, the curfews and the horrific atrocities committed under the flag,” the foundation said in a statement.

It said while the right to freedom of expression is widely protected in South African law, it did not protect the right to hate speech and did not trump the right to human dignity.

“That is so because of our history, which is a painful one,” the foundation said.