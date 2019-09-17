'We went through hell': family's trauma over 'abducted' Tshwane student

The family of a Tshwane student who was found drugged and disorientated two days after being allegedly abducted said they went through hell while police searched for their daughter.

“It's been difficult. We went through hell. We couldn't eat, sleep, drink,” her father Mandla Myaga said on Tuesday.

Jessie Buhle Myanga, a 22-year-old Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student studying an advanced diploma in logistics, went missing on Friday after writing a test on campus.

TUT said in a Facebook post that, “she then took a bus from campus to town where she takes a taxi ... to Centurion. She was last seen around 5pm.”

She was allegedly abducted by men in a red car in the Tshwane CBD.

Myaga said that after two days of frantically searching the family received a call from an elderly man who said he had found her “disorientated”.

“Got a call from this man, saying he was with this girl,” he said. “Her mother spoke to her and just broke down crying. We called the police and rushed to where she was.”