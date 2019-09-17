Does drinking lemon water in the mornings do wonders for your health?

At some point, you are bound to have heard of the benefits of drinking water with lemon on an empty stomach in the morning.

From being an immune booster to acting as a detoxifying agent and helping with weight loss, lemon water has been made out to be a health wonder - but is it really?

We asked three experts. Here are their responses:

ASHLEIGH CARADAS

Registered dietitian

I doubt there is any firm scientific evidence for it. If putting lemon in your water helps you at least drink water then it’s doing good!

Drinking water in the morning is probably the most important time, as it’s the time when the urine is most concentrated, so it’s a good time to give the kidneys a flush.

Lemon is an alkaline fruit, so it does have digestive benefits and might reduce acid reflux symptoms. It’s also a decent dose of vitamin C.

MARETHA DOUBELL

Registered dietitian at Alta Kloppers & Associates

Many advocate the health benefits of drinking freshly squeezed lemon juice in water. Most of these said benefits are purely anecdotal and seldom based on scientific research.

The following benefits of lemon juice, however, are based on fact:

being a citrus fruit lemons, and therefore lemon juice, are high in vitamin C which has various important health benefits.