‘Let’s fight back on violence’ - Rachel Kolisi

If the increase in crimes against women breaks your heart then perhaps it is time for you to take a stand and join the fight.

This was the message from Rise co-founder Rachel Kolisi, who gave a keynote address at the annual Love Story Unitea fundraiser on Saturday.

Kolisi addressed more than 400 women at the event at the Tramways building.

“Some people feel this is the worst time to be a woman in South Africa, that it’s dangerous and scary,” she said.

“We ask ourselves what we are going to do.

“We can’t go here and we can’t do some things, but this is the very best time for women to rise up,” she said, referring to news reports about women and children being killed over the past few weeks.

She encouraged the women not to procrastinate and to join the cause.

“It’s very easy for us to wait for Monday, or next year, but the time is now,” she said. “See where you can help. “Get a community of women together and see where you can assist and help.

“There is so much going on in the world.

“There is so much going on in South Africa but what are we going to do about it?”

Kolisi urged those who had money or influence to make a difference.

“If you have been blessed financially, that is amazing, but give it away.

“Money is awesome but it’s not everything

“In fact, it’s more stressful than anything else.”

She said she became involved in charity when she realised she had a lot of time to spare and later took advantage of the influence that comes with being married to Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi.

“One of my resources was my platform – I have been blessed with being married to an influential man and I could have taken the low road and sat quietly in my corner and just supported the Springboks.

“But I decided that I am going to use the platform, and it can really impact a lot of people,” she said.

Love Story co-founder Elaine Watson said they would know only on Monday how much money had been raised at the event

Watson said they had chosen Kolisi to deliver the address because of the impact she had on social media.

She said while the event saw scores of sponsors rally behind Love Story, Chep was the biggest.

Watson said the fundraiser had grown since it started five years ago.

“We hope that the women who are here reach out to their communities and get involved in things that break their hearts,” Watson said.