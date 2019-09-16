Hi-tech rural security pays off for farmers

Farmers have gone hi-tech with a new crime-fighting plan with licence plate recognition (LPR) camera systems installed on some rural roads.

Taking a positive step to help fight rural crime, Agri Eastern Cape started working with farmers and security service providers to install the advanced camera system to help crack down on criminals.

“The way it works is simple,” Agri EC project co-ordinator Brent McNamara said.

“Static roadside cameras are used to get a better image of the scene. Multiple cameras are installed on a pole to allow a view in each direction.

“Infrared illuminators allow the cameras to capture images and video in darkness.

“The LPR cameras read all the licence plates that pass by and the recorded licence plates are referenced against a database of wanted or suspicious vehicles.

“If the vehicle is listed on the database, an immediate alert is sent to the Atlas Security control room.

“Atlas then notifies the local authorities and the response teams of the alert and in which direction the vehicle is headed and continues to assist in tracking the vehicle as it moves through the network of cameras in the area.”

The LPR has already led to the arrest of a number of suspected criminals.

Since its inception in 2018, the camera system has paid dividends not just for farmers but also for the surrounding rural communities and the police, who make extensive use of the system in investigating crime.

Crime-fighting successes include two farm attack arrests and convictions, 11 arrests for stock theft, as well as arrests for possession of stolen goods, unlicensed firearms, stolen vehicles and even shoplifting.

The LPR project was first implemented in Alexandria after the brutal attack and death of cattle farmer Riaan Scheepers in November 2017.

In May 2018, the Alexandria Agricultural Association initiated the project, erecting the first camera on the R72 entering the town.

Just over a year on, a further 101 installations are now operational in three district municipalities across the province with at least 29 more installations on the cards.

McNamara said if the licence plate was known, a list of every camera the vehicle had driven past was immediately available, allowing the route to be plotted on a map.

“While it is still very much in its infancy stage, when this project is completed it will effectively consist of an outer camera cordon capturing all vehicles entering or leaving the target area or towns, as well as providing intelligence as to precisely what rural area these vehicles are operating in.”

The project encompasses 13 local municipalities including Sundays River Valley, Ndlambe, Makana, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlati and Enoch Mgijima.

All these cameras are monitored by Atlas Security in conjunction with local security companies through a service level agreement.

“We hope this system will prevent possible attacks as well as enable a faster response and intelligence gathering after an incident, leading to increased arrest and conviction rates.

“Each installation costs about R70,000 and a further R2,000 a month to operate,” McNamara said.