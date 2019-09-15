Kovsies dent Madibaz's semi-final hopes with polished win

Kovsies, playing away from home for the first time this Varsity Netball season, put in a polished performance to beat Madibaz 70-41 in Pretoria on Sunday.

Kovsies took an early five-goal lead after braving a brilliant interception from Jeanie Steyn on the first feed into the Kovsies goal circle.

The Kovsies side did well to capitalise on Madibaz errors with their defence claiming five rebounds.

With the Kovsies goal percentage significantly higher than their opponents they ended the first quarter with a nine-goal lead with the score standing at 17-8.

As seen time and time again, Kovsies started another quarter with an unchanged team, unlike the Nelson Mandela University side who made a few positional changes.

Sikholiwe ‘Sn’e Mdletshe immediately made her presence known with an interception that Madibaz wing defence, Lieze Greeff, countered with an interception of her own.

With just over five minutes into the quarter, Madibaz coach, Lana Krige, made a few changes with Jody Vorster taking on the goal shooter position, Bianca Blom moving to goal attack and Dillian Pienaar coming back on at center.

The last minutes of the quarter saw a painful clash of bodies as Madibaz’s Hlumisa Sithonga and Kovsies’ Jana Scholtz collided resulting in a warning for dangerous play for Sithonga. Chanél Vrey replaced Scholtz on goal defence.

Despite another interception by Steyn, the turnover statistics and goal percentages, both dominated by Kovsies, saw the UFS side maintain their lead at 32 goals to 15.

Madibaz started the third quarter with changes as Mothira Mohammad took on the wing attack position, as the Kovsies side again remained unchanged.

Although the Madibaz side did well to not let Kovsies run away with the game, errors in the their goal circle allowed the UFS side to extend their lead.

The Kovsies side seemed to be a touch less clinical than they usually are with incomplete passes, feeds into the circle not going to hand and shots not sinking.

Despite the Madibaz goal percentage improving, the Kovsies side maintained their lead with 47 goals to 27 at the end of the third quarter.

Less than two mintues into the final quarter, the Madibaz called for their Powerplay after two excellent long range shots, but were not able to capitalise.

Minutes later, Kovsies called for their Powerplay, scoring four double-pointers to the Madibaz’s one, to extend their lead to 30 goals.

With seven minutes left the quarter, Kovsies coach, Burta de Kock made a few changes with Meagan Roux replacing Lefébre Rademan at goal attack, Khanyisa Chawane moving to centre and Oageng Khasake coming on at wing attack.

This was shortly followed by Rieze Straeuli replacing Rolene Streutker at goal shooter and Ancia Pienaar coming on at goal keeper.

All round, from the attack, defence and conversion, the Kovsies side was superior and was able to secure their first away win with 70 goals to 41.

- Varsity Netball