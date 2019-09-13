Stepping in to put kids on right path

Bay woman starts project to steer pupils away from crime

PREMIUM

Fresh from the Young Men’s Christian Association international conference in London, Pelisa Camagu says there is still much to be done to tackle issues faced by the youth in South Africa, with her first step being a risk intervention programme.



Camagu, 29, runs the risk intervention programme aptly named Y-Justice at Chapman High School for the YMCA as the regional co-ordinator...

