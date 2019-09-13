High-risk areas for Port Elizabeth businesses
The Mount Road policing precinct is the seventh most risky place in the country to operate a business.
The precinct area includes Newton Park, Deal Party, North End, Sydenham, Kensington, Mount Croix, Linkside, Parsons Hill, Glendinningvale, Sunridge Park, Fernglen and Cotswold...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.