Nigerians who fled SA 'offered business loans, airtime and data'

CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa “told the returnees that apart from transport stipend to convey them to their various destinations, for ease of communication, they are to receive SIM cards with N40,000 worth of airtime and 9GB of data, valid for two months, as well as a soft loan from the Bank of Industry to support those interested in small trade and businesses,” This Day reported on Thursday.

Dabiri-Erewa said 187 Nigerians were evacuated.

More than 300 were initially scheduled to return on Wednesday. Arrangements were under way to airlift a second group of people.

AFP reported on Thursday that some of those who arrived in Lagos sang the national anthem and punched the air.

“I ran for my life, they would have killed me,” said Samson Aliyu, a clothes seller.