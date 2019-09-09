Eastern Cape to host new jazz festival

PREMIUM

This province will be a hub for jazz fanatics within the next five years – at least that is Eastern Cape Jazz Festival founder Mlindi Ntloko’s plan.



Ntloko said the inaugural event, to be held over two days at the East London City Hall on September 20 and the Abbotsford Christian Centre on September 21, would set the tone for a festival which could reach, possibly even transcend, the level of the annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival in time...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.