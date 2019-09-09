Laduma and Zozi a hit at New York Fashion Week

A murmur of approval from those watching the Made In Africa Show turned into rousing applause as Tunzi strutted her stuff in the Xhosa designs that signify her heritage.

Tunzi and Ngxokolo hail from adjacent villages in the Eastern Cape, and share a common Xhosa heritage. While she was in the US, Tunzi was interviewed by the country’s biggest African-American Women’s magazine, Essence, which focused on her fresh, natural look.

Tunzi, whose decision to wear her hair natural has attracted support worldwide, said she had the most wonderful adventure in New York.

“The response in the US was overwhelming.

“I’ve loved modelling designs from my homeboy Laduma’s collection, and from Eliana Morargy’s ‘Basking in the Osun River’ collection.”

While in New York, Tunzi spent time with a famous export from SA – Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

“Trevor is completely charming,” Tunzi said.

“He and I chatted happily away in Xhosa together.”

She also met with international modelling agency IMG, part of the mother company which owns Miss Universe.

“It was a huge adventure.

“Every day, I am grateful for these wonderful opportunities that I have been given,” Tunzi said.

The reception she had received was exceptional, Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil said.