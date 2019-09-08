Irate client sues public protector over 'assault'

A Limpopo man is suing the public protector for R350,000 after he was allegedly assaulted at her Polokwane offices when he objected to the outcome of his complaint.

Nchaube Peter Seabi claims he was assaulted by Hamilton Samuel, at the time the Limpopo provincial head of the public protector’s office, during an altercation in 2011.

According to the public protector’s annual report for the 2018/2019 financial year, tabled in parliament this week, the institution set aside the amount to settle the lawsuit.

Oupa Segalwe, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, said Seabi was not satisfied with how a complaint he had filed in 2009 had been handled.

“He was not happy with the outcome of his complaint, and was not happy with Mr Samuel confirming that nothing could be done to change the outcome,” said Segalwe.

The two had opened assault charges against each other but the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute either case, he said.

“But Mr Seabi reinstated his complaint after Mr Samuel was transferred to the Free State provincial office in 2015,” Segalwe said.

“Mr Samuel did not reinstate his complaint as he did not consider it worth pursuing since he had moved on from the incident and the province.”

According to Segalwe, Samuel was subsequently found guilty of common assault and Seabi was now suing Mkhwebane’s office.