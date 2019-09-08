Bearded Gin Guy a tonic

Burly trucker’s pink drink conversion takes him in a whole new direction

Bearded and covered in tattoos, this burly truck driver, better known as the Bearded Gin Guy, unashamedly drinks pink drinks – and so do his 18,000 followers.



It was meant to be nothing more than a fun sideline project, but Louis Janse van Rensburg – the real-life version of a hairy-faced, gin-loving caricature – became an overnight sensation with his quirky blog posts all about gin...

