Security guard robbed of firearm in Uitenhage

A 25-year-old security guard who was on duty was held at gunpoint and robbed of his official firearm on Friday in Sidwell.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 5pm the guard was parked on the corners of Cadel Street and Uitenhage Road in Sidwell.

He was standing outside his vehicle and when he got into his vehicle, he was approached from behind by two unknown males.

Naidu said as the men neared the vehicle they started firing at him.

The security guard fell onto the seat and the suspects leaned into the vehicle and took his 9mm pistol.

They then sped off.

Naidu said the guard was not injured and police are investigating a case of attempted murder and armed robbery.