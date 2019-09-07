Cape Town high school pupils demand action against gender-based violence

Louw said police "could only do so much without being able to go behind locked doors" - and said that they would do whatever they could to ensure that change was seen to be done.

"These demands won't go unattended. We will send this to our provincial office and demand more police like you ask for in the memorandum," she said.

"We are sick and tired of picking up bodies of females."

At the assembly held at the school beforehand, students spoke out against rape culture and called on their male peers to do more to help stem the violence.

"Men who rape are psychotic and their behaviour is not tolerated under any circumstances," said Safaa Reddy. "They too have sisters and mothers, and they wouldn't like it if that happened to them. so why do they have the audacity to force themselves on innocent females?"

Rory Samuels added: "Men who joke about rape, you are responsible for desensitising people to something that doesn't belong in society. The men need to start owning up and looking out for our women. We need them, and we need to protect them.

"I wonder why we take from our women, and rape our women. Do we hate our women?"