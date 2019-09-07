‘Massive red flags’: Two murders, one basic difference

Why was Leighandre Jegels’s killer still in possession of a gun when she had a protection order against him?



Femicide by a stranger is harder to anticipate, but with intimate femicide, the signs are often there already, and the system often fails women by not removing guns from men against whom protection orders have been sought by their former or current partners, say experts...

