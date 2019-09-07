Hundreds including police minister attend Uyinene funeral in East London
Hundreds of mourners are at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London to bid farewell to Uyinene Mrwetyana who was raped and killed in Cape Town recently.
The mood was sombre as the body of the 19-year-old was brought into the venue with some mourners shedding tears just after 7am on Saturday morning.
Police minister Bheki Cele; Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane; transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana and legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane are amongst the mourners.
?Thinking about the family, friends and colleagues of murdered student Uyinene Mrwetyana as they bid the final farewell to her and hoping that our response to recent senseless murders will be to turn the tide against violence against women and others #RIPUyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/ZBO15pAaTA— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 7, 2019
#UyineneMrwetyana the programme pic.twitter.com/t3qlAzwq8R— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) September 7, 2019