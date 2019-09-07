Hundreds march against gender violence ‘scourge’

Fed-up with gender-based violence, hundreds of men, women and children took to the streets on Friday in Mthatha and East London, demanding an end to the scourge.

Chants of “no means no"; “my body is a home, not a hotel for you to come and go” and “am I next?” rang out in Mthatha while calls to bring back the death penalty were made in East London. Calls to drum it into boys from an early age how to treat girls were also made.

The marches come as SA reels from gender-based violence that has plagued the country in recent weeks, with boxing and karate champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, and East London’s Angelique Clark-Abrahams, to name a few, raped and/or killed by men.