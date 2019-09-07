Uyinene Mrwetyana fought back to the end – Bheki Cele

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s alleged rapist and killer bought liquor and drank it after committing the alleged crimes at his Post Office workplace in Cape Town.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele when he gave chilling details of the crime at Uyinene’s funeral on Saturday.

Addressing thousands of mourners at the Abbotsford Christian Centre, Cele told how of Uyinene fought “heavily” and “lost footing” before she was raped.

Cele said: “I’ve heard that there are other women who were told to come back to the post office by the same man, you can see that it was his modus operandi. She fought there heavily parents. She lost footing and then he raped her. In the middle of that she rises and fights and he gets whatever and bashes her to death.”

“This story is the same as told by perpetrator when he confessed. The police found him, he told the team that when he realised what he had done he bought some liquor and drank because he doesn’t know what to do. He wrapped the young, beautiful body, put it in his boot and burnt the body and dug it into a grave. The body was found before we found him ... what is missing is the DNA.”

Some mourners could not hold back tears as Cele said the suspect was an ex-convict who had served years for car-hijacking.

He described him as a violent person and said, following president Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions, the police would review the withdrawn rape cases against the same suspect.

“A team has been set up to review the withdrawn and student cases ... allow us to not lower our guards again,” Cele said before he lambasted police officers for questioning rape victims’ dress code when they report cases.

He said: “You are not fashion designers and you are not fashion advisers. Women must wear whatever they want to wear.”