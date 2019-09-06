Third Outeniqua race for Alwyn Uys

A decision by Alwyn Uys to turn an accident into an opportunity will see the star paraplegic competing in his third Outeniqua Cycle Challenge in 2019.

In June, Uys became the first South African paraplegic to complete an Ironman race.

He also won two gold medals at the 2018 SA Para-cycling event and competed at the 2017 Para-Cycling World Cup.

Uys has become internationally renowned for his grit and determination, with his website stating that: “My strength came from my brokenness. I have found power in my pain.”

Prior to his accident, Uys represented Maties and the Sharks on the rugby field and graduated with a B.Com (Hons) in financial management from Stellenbosch University.

In 2014, he nearly lost his life in a car accident, breaking his back and being left paralysed from the waist down.

“I thought life as I knew it was over as all my dreams and aspirations got shattered in mere seconds as my car left the road, flying into the abyss of broken dreams and a life trapped in a wheelchair.”

Yet four years later he wheeled onto the red carpet at the Durban Ironman having made history.

He is passionate about the growth of disabled sport and strives to be an inspiration to others to enjoy life and live a purposeful life. Today he is involved in the family fruit export business.

The 17th OCC, a wheelchair race which attracts athletes from all over the world, will take place in George on Saturday September 14.

Athletes in racing wheelchairs, adapted bicycles, hand cycles, basketball chairs and ordinary wheelchairs have made this one of the premier sporting events for the disabled on the SA sporting calendar.