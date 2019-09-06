Despatch hairdressers a cut above the rest

Scissor Sisters Hair Salon in Despatch has proved to be a cut above the rest by winning the 2019 Employer Organisation for the Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) National Hairdressing Competition.

The EOHCB is a nonprofit organisation that promotes the interests of its members by protecting and supporting the needs of employers through collective bargaining and labour relations assistance and development.

Nikita van der Merwe and her sister, Lindy, are the proud owners of Scissor Sisters Hair Salon. With her apprentice Nadine Oberholzer, Van der Merwe competed in the regional and national competitions, showing off their skills.

“I’ve entered this competition 12 times already and this is the first time that I have gone to the nationals as well.

“I‘m happy to have won,” Van der Merwe said.

She was the national senior overall winner, while Oberholzer was the national junior overall winner.

Hairdressing might be her claim to fame now, but Van der Merwe said she was not always interested in the craft.

“I wanted to go into dressmaking. Fashion was my first interest. Then I started doing hair and here I am 13 years later,” she said.

EOHCB Southern Gauteng divisional manager Choert Maartens said the winners had walked away with prizes valued at about R10,000.

“Scissors Sisters Hair Salon won a cash prize, spa treatments and various hairdressign equipment,” Maartens said.

Lindy, who was also Van der Merwe’s model during the competition, said they had been working at the shop, with their mother, Nadine, and two other women workers for more than 13 years.

“We are happy and excited to have won this time.

“Hopefully we will win again in the future,” she said.