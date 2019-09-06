'It could have been me': A chilling encounter with the 'post office killer'

Just days before UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and brutally murdered inside a post office her alleged killer tried to convince a female customer to come back "later" to make a payment.

The sequence of events was chillingly similar to the modus operandi allegedly used to lure 19-year-old Mrwetyana back to the Clareinch post office after she had inquired about collecting a parcel.

Capetonian Alice Cropper shared an account this week of her encounter with the man – whom she realised afterwards was the alleged killer after seeing his name printed on her till slip – in a post on Facebook.

Cropper said she visited the post office and was told by the man that the bank card machine was offline and he asked her to return later. "As I started organising my post, he told me that the card machine is offline, but I should come back in a bit and it will probably be back on and he will help me. This was at 4.30pm and the post office was closing in half an hour," she wrote.

"I asked him to please just try, just in case, maybe it has come back on while we have been talking. He tried my card and it worked with no problem whatsoever," she said.