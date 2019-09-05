Tears of joy after family reunited with missing woman after four years

PE social worker helps forgetful woman find home – four years after she went missing from Middelburg

Four years after a woman disappeared from Middelburg without a trace, she was miraculously reunited with her family on Wednesday.



This comes after the elderly woman, who suffers from dementia, initially said she did not want to go home...

