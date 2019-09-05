Protesters spray-paint desperate cry on court walls, saying 'Who's next?'
As calls grow for harsher punishments for the perpetrators of violence against women – including bringing back the death penalty and the chemical castration of rapists – an expression of fear and a cry for help has been spray-painted on the walls of the Port Elizabeth High Court.
This happened as the most recent victim of gender-based violence in the city, a doctor and mother of three young children, prepared to undergo a second surgery after she was shot in the jaw, allegedly by her estranged husband.
The two were going through a divorce.
The woman’s lawyer, Joanne Anthony-Gooden, has vowed to do everything in her power to ensure that her client’s husband, also a doctor with a practice in Motherwell, is not released from custody after he was arrested on a charge of attempted murder.
While the man, 50, is due to make a formal bail application on Monday, Anthony-Gooden said on Wednesday she had first-hand experience of the trauma her client had endured and that she had serious reservations about her safety.
“I am afraid as a mother and a lawyer that if he gets bail, he is going to kill my client.
“I also believe that he is a danger to himself,” she said.
The woman, 36, narrowly escaped with her life after she was shot in the face when she and her sister went to the estranged couple’s Summerstrand home on Saturday to collect some of her belongings.
The woman was shot in front of their three young children, aged 10, seven and two, before the man allegedly tried to commit suicide by injecting himself with an unknown amount of insulin.
Anthony-Gooden said it was a miracle that her client had suffered no further physical damage.
“The bullet was removed from her jaw and she is due to undergo further surgery [on Thursday] as there was extensive damage to her ear canal.”
She said the doctors at St George’s Hospital were happy with the woman’s progress.
Once the swelling had subsided, it would be determined whether she required further surgery.
“She is a devout Christian who is humbled to have survived. She believes God saved her for her children.
“She is still shaken up and every noise gives her a fright.
“But she has a large family which has stepped up for the children,” she said.
#HeraldLIVE reporter @KathrynReporter came across this graffiti - in reaction to the gender violence that has rocked South Africa over the last few days - on the Port Elizabeth High Court walls on Wednesday.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 5, 2019
Read more about it here: https://t.co/VkldIZ7HhS pic.twitter.com/Cmh8juIQWc
The Yokhuselo Haven has organised a protest outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, with the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation and ANC Women’s League committing to join in, to oppose the husband’s bid for bail.
Many organisations in the city have also promised to play their part in raising awareness.
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual activist Nonthuthuzelo Jolingana has organised a night vigil from 8pm on Friday in Kwazakhele’s Njoli Square.
She said the silent gathering – participants have been asked to wear black – was meant to be a space for healing and a show of support for women.
“I’m a black [lesbian] woman living in the township, where most of these atrocities occur,” Jolingana said.
“I couldn’t sit and wait for my turn. I had to say enough.”
She said she did not feel safe in her own country.
“Not when Uyinene [Mr
economies when we can’t put resources aside to help the women of SA to be safe?
“Shouldn’t the women of this country be our priority?”
Classes at UCT were suspended for the day to allow students and staff to take part in a series of events combining mourning and activism.
UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said: “We are hoping that students and staff will‚ as a community‚ come together to participate in the events that have been planned.”
After the picket at the gates of parliament‚ mourners were expected to gather for a memorial service on the steps in front of the Sarah Baartman Hall‚ on UCT’s upper campus‚ followed by a staff and student assembly.
The group of protesters outside the WEF Africa meeting was smaller and closely monitored by a phalanx of police.
Most of the protesters had their mouths sealed with masking tape.
Mrwetyana was raped and killed, allegedly by a clerk at the Clareinch post office‚ near the UCT residence in Claremont where she lived.
“We as the UCT executive have been inundated with messages of sadness‚ grief‚ anger and anxiety,” Phakeng said.
“We have also seen how members of our community are supporting each other‚ reaching out for help and holding each other during this painful moment.”
A student outside parliament‚ Liam du Plessis‚ said men needed to confront their culpability for the violence against women.
“There have been too many transgressions allowed on our watch‚” he said.
Kevin Boyce said: “It’s reached a point where men need to stand up and make the noise‚ and stand up for women.”
The UCT students at the demonstration were joined by students from other universities and high school pupils.
Teaching student Nicole Gammie said change needed to begin in school classrooms.
“We are going to change mindsets one classroom at a time – it’s high time mindsets changed.”
Danielle October said that Mrwetyana’s death had hit her hard.
“Women are killed every day‚ but this was more painful‚” she said.
“It really could be any of us. We all go to post offices.”
African Monitor’s Mniki said she would focus her efforts at the WEF Africa meeting on “getting a deal from business and government to make our public service delivery points safe” by the time the four-day gathering ended.
She was critical of Deputy President David Mabuza for his comments on Tuesday about the work the government was doing to educate women on vigilance and to train women police officers how to respond to victims of gender-based violence.
“How does this response have anything to do with women and children being attacked at government service points?” she asked‚ calling for all civil servants to be screened to see if anything in their past placed customers in jeopardy.
“If any of them are found to have a pending case or have been found guilty of any crime against women and children‚ they cannot serve in their position‚” Mniki said.
“Offenders of any kind cannot serve our communities as government employees.”