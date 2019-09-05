Protesters spray-paint desperate cry on court walls, saying 'Who's next?'

As calls grow for harsher punishments for the perpetrators of violence against women – including bringing back the death penalty and the chemical castration of rapists – an expression of fear and a cry for help has been spray-painted on the walls of the Port Elizabeth High Court.

This happened as the most recent victim of gender-based violence in the city, a doctor and mother of three young children, prepared to undergo a second surgery after she was shot in the jaw, allegedly by her estranged husband.

The two were going through a divorce.

The woman’s lawyer, Joanne Anthony-Gooden, has vowed to do everything in her power to ensure that her client’s husband, also a doctor with a practice in Motherwell, is not released from custody after he was arrested on a charge of attempted murder.

While the man, 50, is due to make a formal bail application on Monday, Anthony-Gooden said on Wednesday she had first-hand experience of the trauma her client had endured and that she had serious reservations about her safety.

“I am afraid as a mother and a lawyer that if he gets bail, he is going to kill my client.

“I also believe that he is a danger to himself,” she said.

The woman, 36, narrowly escaped with her life after she was shot in the face when she and her sister went to the estranged couple’s Summerstrand home on Saturday to collect some of her belongings.

The woman was shot in front of their three young children, aged 10, seven and two, before the man allegedly tried to commit suicide by injecting himself with an unknown amount of insulin.

Anthony-Gooden said it was a miracle that her client had suffered no further physical damage.

“The bullet was removed from her jaw and she is due to undergo further surgery [on Thursday] as there was extensive damage to her ear canal.”

She said the doctors at St George’s Hospital were happy with the woman’s progress.

Once the swelling had subsided, it would be determined whether she required further surgery.

“She is a devout Christian who is humbled to have survived. She believes God saved her for her children.

“She is still shaken up and every noise gives her a fright.

“But she has a large family which has stepped up for the children,” she said.