Feather Market Centre starts filling up ahead of Gavin Watson funeral
The Feather Market Centre where former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s funeral is due to start soon is filling up.
The foyer, where there is a large media contingent, has posters of a smiling Watson, who died in a car crash last week.
Inside, many ANC supporters are seated.
His son, Roth, as well as son-in-law Arno van Deventer and nephews Jared, Daniel and Valence are pallbearers.
The likes of Khusta Jack, Bhisho MPLs, Tony Duba, lawyer Bond Ndyoka and others have already arrived.
The funeral service of #GavinWatson who died in a car crash last Monday is being held in Port Elizabeth this morning. #WatsonFuneral— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 3, 2019
