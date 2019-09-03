News

Feather Market Centre starts filling up ahead of Gavin Watson funeral

By Kathryn Kimberley - 03 September 2019
The funeral service for Gavin Watson is being held in Port Elizabeth
Image: Werner Hills

The Feather Market Centre where former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s funeral is due to start soon is filling up.

The foyer, where there is a large media contingent, has posters of a smiling Watson, who died in a car crash last week.

Inside, many ANC supporters are seated.

His son, Roth, as well as son-in-law Arno van Deventer and nephews Jared, Daniel and Valence are pallbearers.

The likes of Khusta Jack, Bhisho MPLs, Tony Duba, lawyer Bond Ndyoka and others have already arrived.

