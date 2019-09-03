Joburg CBD violence claims second life as woman is shot

A woman was killed and a second was shot and wounded in Hillbrow in the inner city, Joburg metro police confirmed on Tuesday morning.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the shooting happened on the corner of Kotze and Claim streets on Monday evening.

"The cause of the shooting is still under investigation," he said.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said he was not immediately aware of the incident.

This was the second fatality in the area.

On Monday, police confirmed that a man died after being shot in the head in Hillbrow as outbreaks of violence and looting continued to ravage Gauteng. Dlamini said the man was allegedly shot by a group of people who had gathered in the area.

Police minister Bheki Cele, who visited the areas on Monday afternoon, vowed to send more police to volatile areas in Gauteng.