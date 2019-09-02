Reducing e-toll prices will not fix its dismal revenue situation: Outa

Reducing e-toll tariffs in a bid to entice motorists to pay will not rectify the "dismal e-toll revenue situation", the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Monday.

“What is needed is to abolish the e-tolls and seek alternative funding for the Sanral debts,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

City Press reported on Sunday that a task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa was likely to present seven scenarios on the future of e-tolls to cabinet. A 70% reduction in fees or scrapping e-tolls entirely and raising the revenue via a "tax levy" were two of the options.

Outa said in reaction to the report on Monday that current compliance levels were at about 20%, bringing in R55m a month - a shortfall of almost R250m a month. Even if there was 100% compliance by motorists with a 70% discount, it would not bring much more revenue to Sanral, said Outa.