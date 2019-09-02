Farmers benefit from greater water usage

Good crops are expected as farmers relying on the Kouga River and catchment area have seen new water rations set at 85% usage, 25 percentage points higher than the previous two years.



Gamtoos Irrigation Board CEO Rienette Colesky, who represents about 200 farmers and operates the Kouga Dam and water distribution system in the Gamtoos Valley, said the capacity of the dam was sitting at about 42% capacity...

