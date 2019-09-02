World

'Massive' drugs bust at airport turned out to be vegan cake mix

By TimesLIVE - 02 September 2019
Gatwick Airport officials were left with egg on their face after learning the "drugs" they confiscated was mix for a cake.
Image: AFP PHOTO/CARL COURT

Officials at London's Gatwick Airport were left red-faced after claiming a huge victory in the fight against drugs, only to discover the "drugs" actually turned out to be vegan cake mix.

CNN reports that officials confiscated a suitcase filled with white powder, hailing it a "huge drugs bust".

Except, upon investigation and after the announcement, the white powder turned out to be ingredients for vegan cake.

The Guardian reports the owners of the bag promised officials a slice of cake after the confusion.

The Metro reports no arrests were made. Well, obvs.

