SA's super rich: who's coining it & how they're splashing their cash

South Africa has about 39,000 high-net worth individuals - these are millionaires in dollar terms.

Think of them as people with assets of about R15m after stripping out all their debt.

That's Loftus Versfeld filled very nearly to capacity - with dollar millionaires!

But among them are those with better seats in the house.

About 2,000 have net assets of more than R150m, says a report by Afrasia Bank and New World Wealth.

And nearly 100 are sitting on more than R1.5bn.

Only a few of them are billionaires in dollar terms, but it's safe to say that most of their children's children, barring a spectacular disaster, will still be fabulously rich.

This kind of wealth has three parts to it - building, displaying and maintaining.

Let's start in the middle.

Wealth, in SA as in most parts of the world, is not worth much if it can't be displayed. This can be subtle, or it can be in your face.