Not all gloom and doom after Kings defeat, says Kempson

PREMIUM

It is not all gloom and doom in the Isuzu Southern Kings camp despite the team losing 24-20 to Georgia in a warm-up game, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



The Kings held a 17-5 lead at halftime in the 27,000 seater Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi on Tuesday before the home team turned up the heat to come away with a win...

