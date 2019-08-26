VC recipient reburied in Heroes Acre
One of the first South Africans to be awarded the Victoria Cross comes home to Uitenhage
One of South Africa’s first recipients of the Victoria Cross was laid to rest in Uitenhage at the weekend.
The moving ceremony at Heroes Acre in Jubilee Cemetery marked the culmination of an extraordinary journey for Lt-Col Joseph Crowe which took him from an Eastern Cape farm to far-flung battlefields and then burial and disinterment twice on two different continents before his final reburial on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.