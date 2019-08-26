VC recipient reburied in Heroes Acre

One of the first South Africans to be awarded the Victoria Cross comes home to Uitenhage

PREMIUM

One of South Africa’s first recipients of the Victoria Cross was laid to rest in Uitenhage at the weekend.



The moving ceremony at Heroes Acre in Jubilee Cemetery marked the culmination of an extraordinary journey for Lt-Col Joseph Crowe which took him from an Eastern Cape farm to far-flung battlefields and then burial and disinterment twice on two different continents before his final reburial on Saturday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.