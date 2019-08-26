Support vital to probe whale deaths

Strandings team needs better capacity and resources to tackle dissections, scientist says

With four whales having stranded in the past two weeks in and around Algoa Bay the situation needs urgent investigation but in order to do that support is needed.



NMU marine biologist Dr Stephanie Plön said on Friday while one of the whales clearly died because of entanglement with lobster fishing lines, the reason for the other three deaths was not known – and this was a concern...

