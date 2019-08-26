Destitute villagers charged for water

Desperate villagers in areas deprived of running water, including the Ngqushwa and Raymond Mhlaba municipalities, claim they are being forced to buy water from tankers meant to supply the resource for free.

The allegations are that some Amathole District Municipality (ADM) water truck drivers, as well as private service providers – contracted to cart water to areas affected by ongoing water crisis in the two municipalities – are charging residents as much as R1,200 to fill up their water tanks.

ADM, the district municipality which is a water authority to six local municipalities in its jurisdiction, including Ngqushwa and Raymond Mhlaba, on Friday confirmed they were investigating the matter.

Water and sanitation deputy minister Pam Tshwete told the Daily Dispatch on Friday that these areas were not the only two in the province where such allegations had surfaced.

Ngqushwa community leader Mzimkhulu Mzwali said “destitute, but desperate communities” in his area were sometimes forced to pay in order to get water.

He said three weeks ago he paid R1,000 to a water tanker driver to fill a 5,000l water tank at his Emazizini village home.

Mzwali claimed some ADM officials were “in cahoots” with private water tanker owners to sell water to desperate communities.