'Two-year' matric grand plan flops as only 8% of progressed pupils pass

The government's grand move to have "progressed" matric pupils write their exams over two years has bombed - only 8% passed.

The results of these pupils, who were pushed into matric after failing grade 11 more than once, were disclosed to the Sunday Times by the department of basic education last week.

Of the 78,363 pupils who wrote all their papers over two years, 6,320 passed.

Education experts this week blamed the shocking results on the lack of support provided to progressed pupils by schools and provincial education departments.

