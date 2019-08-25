Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sam Nhlengethwa honoured by Joy of Jazz Festival

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival honoured 11 of the country's biggest and brightest stars for their various contributions to the jazz scene on Saturday night.

The glitzy event which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre, was hosted by popular radio jock Lupi Ngcayisa.

Among those honoured was the Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, who was awarded as this year's Humanitarian Honoree in recognition of her philanthropic work across the continent.

Renowned visual artist Sam Nhlengethwa was recognised for his striking imageries and ground-breaking style, while personality and managing director of Kaya FM, Greg Maloka, was honoured for his promotion of jazz music across the airwaves.

Mantwa Chinoamadi, the producer of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, said this was an opportunity to once again celebrate individuals who have left an indelible mark on the industry and have made a difference to the arts.

“These are trailblazers who set new standards for others to follow and who leave a legacy in our fast evolving democracy. Established names and newer ones are being recognised for their talent and innovation and sheer dedication to the arts,” said Chinoamadi.

Other honourees included Market Theatre’s innovative arts director James Ngcobo who was honoured for his work in uplifting the standard of local theatre, as well as entertainment photographer Sphiwe Mhlambi for his stellar contribution in capturing the magic during jazz performances.

The evening was part of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival which invites jazz lovers to enjoy a range of musical genres across three days.

The festival will be taking place from September 26 to 28 at the Sandton Convention Centre.