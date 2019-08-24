Speedy arrests after cops in shootout with suspects in North End

Four suspected robbers were arrested after a shootout with police following a robbery and the hijacking of a House & Home truck in North End on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said a car chase led to a shootout with police, resulting in the hijacked truck being forced off the road.

The incident happened at about 4pm on Thursday when four men allegedly robbed the business's warehouse in Hutchinson Street, North End, and hijacked the truck.

“Three men entered the warehouse at about 4pm and forced several staff members at gunpoint to the back of the building,” Rheeder said.

“They were then tied up and locked in a back room.

“At that time, a truck driver arrived at the depot.

“The driver was also forced into the room and tied up while the suspects ransacked the warehouse, packing various items into the truck.”

Rheeder said the suspects then drove off with the truck, and a staff member who witnessed the robbery while hiding behind boxes in the warehouse, alerted police.

“Several police vehicles were dispatched. While en-route to the scene one of the officers spotted the truck in Old Grahamstown Road.

“Attempts to stop the truck failed, with the suspects shooting at the police,” he said.

“The police returned fire and shot one of the suspects inside the truck, resulting in it coming to a halt. Two suspects were arrested inside the truck.”

At the same time, the getaway car allegedly used by the robbers, a VW Golf, was spotted in Commercial Road, Sidwell.

“The police gave chase and forced the car to pull over.

“Three occupants ran away and were chased. Two of them ran into a bus that had stopped to collect passengers.

“[They] were arrested, and the other suspect [escaped].”

Rheeder said only one firearm was recovered.

The charges against the suspects – aged between 25 and 35 – range from armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm to attempted murder of a police official and possession of stolen items.

Rheeder said additional charges could be added.

The provincial organised crime investigation unit has taken over the case to see if the suspects can be linked to other robberies.

The wounded suspect is under police guard in hospital.

Mount Road cluster commander Major-General Thembisile Patekile said the arrests were made possible by staff members’ quick thinking.

“This is a result of staff members being able to alert the police quickly and provide vital details,” he said.

The men are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.