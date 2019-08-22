Man in court over St Francis Bay man murder

One of the men accused of murdering an elderly St Francis Bay man during a robbery last week has appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court

Bongani Faku, 35, appeared in the court on Wednesday for the August 15 murder and robbery of Duncan Lethbridge, 76.

The postmortem shows that Duncan died from suffocation after a cloth was placed in his mouth and sellotape used to hold his mouth shut.

Duncan, a well-known boat builder and businessman, was found dead on the living room floor of his Sardinia Road home after three robbers fled the house.

His wife Cathy, 71, was held captive in the bedroom and their housekeeper in the kitchen during the robbery.

Faku was arrested days later at a house in Bureau Street, Humansdorp.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said they were still searching for the other suspects.

Faku will remain in custody until his next appearance in the same court on August 29.