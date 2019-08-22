News

Man in court over St Francis Bay man murder

By Gareth Wilson - 22 August 2019
One of the suspects in the murder of Duncan Lethbridge has appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court
One of the suspects in the murder of Duncan Lethbridge has appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court
Image: www.pexels.com

One of the men accused of murdering an elderly St Francis Bay man during a robbery last week has appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court

Bongani Faku, 35, appeared in the court on Wednesday for the August 15 murder and robbery of Duncan Lethbridge, 76.

The postmortem shows that Duncan died from suffocation after a cloth was placed in his mouth and sellotape used to hold his mouth shut.

Duncan, a well-known boat builder and businessman, was found dead on the living room floor of his Sardinia Road home after three robbers fled the house.

His wife Cathy, 71, was held captive in the bedroom and their housekeeper in the kitchen during the robbery.

Faku was arrested days later at a house in Bureau Street, Humansdorp.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said they were still searching for the other suspects.

Faku will remain in custody until his next appearance in the same court on August 29.

ALSO READ

St Francis Bay elderly man died from suffocation, postmortem reveals

The elderly St Francis Bay man who was killed during a robbery last week died of suffocation due to a cloth being shoved in his mouth.
News
1 day ago

Manhunt on after fatal St Francis robbery

Police have launched a manhunt for two men after the death of a St Francis Bay home owner during a violent robbery on Thursday evening.
News
5 days ago

Latest Videos

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga believes he was target of a hit
Zimbabwe anti-government protest: What's happened so far

Most Read

X