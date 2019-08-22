POLL | City of Cape Town wants to fine beachgoers for swearing at officials: Thoughts?
A Cape Town by-law proposes a fine for beachgoers who swear at authorised officials or those lawfully accompanying them.
TimesLIVE reported that the city's draft coastal by-law was intended to protect coastal zones and manage public access, as well as social behaviour on beaches.
The proposed by-law stipulates that no one making use of coastal zones may use “foul or indecent language”.
Beachgoers will be liable for a fine if they threaten, obstruct, hinder or use abusive language, and will be found guilty of an offence if they violate the by-law.
The bill is still in draft form and will need the full council's approval before it becomes law. However, residents can comment on its proposals.
The draft by-law is available at all libraries and online here.