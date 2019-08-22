Hospital care in East Cape not ideal, says MEC

PREMIUM

The Eastern Cape health MEC has conceded that patients at public hospitals in the province are not always receiving “the most ideal level of care”.



This comes after a move last week by five judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) instructing health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to intervene and urgently address the dire situation in the Eastern Cape’s public hospitals...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.