Hospital care in East Cape not ideal, says MEC
The Eastern Cape health MEC has conceded that patients at public hospitals in the province are not always receiving “the most ideal level of care”.
This comes after a move last week by five judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) instructing health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to intervene and urgently address the dire situation in the Eastern Cape’s public hospitals...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.