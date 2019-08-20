Nelson Mandela Bay pupils outclass competition

The big hearts of a group of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils landed them first place at the 2019 Youth Citizen Action Programme (YCAP) Championships in the primary school division.

At the weekend, the Stephen Nkomo Primary School grade 7 pupils – Lahluma Mni, Aphelele Maqhina, Aphelo Majenge, Phumelela Mtila, Alulutho Ncandana, Aphiwe Nkayi, Nwabisa Ngqungwana and Okuhle Menti – took top honours for their project on disabilities that was inspired by a fellow pupil who is a double amputee.

The event was held at the Kopanong Hotel in Johannesburg on Friday and Saturday, with 72 pupils from across the country attending.

Youth Citizen Action Programme founder and CEO Amanda Blankfield-Koseff said the event was a success.

“The topics were very good.

“One group was inspired by the high suicide rate and spoke about low self-esteem in students,” she said.

“Another group spoke about the problem of littering and gave tips on recycling.

“All of the presentations were really good.”

While in Johannesburg, the pupils took part in workshops where they were given lessons in “freeing their minds and personal development”.

The event was also a celebration as YCAP marked its 10year anniversary.

“We had a small celebration and a special cake to commemorate the event,” BlankfieldKoseff said.

YCAP is a national youth competition aimed at improving education in SA by getting pupils to identify and resolve issues affecting young people in their areas.

The Stephen Nkomo Primary School pupils were the only representatives from the Eastern Cape and beat runners-up Nkomo Primary School from Limpopo.

All projects submitted by the students had topics that focused on the issues that they observed in their schools and communities.

With the help of their teacher, Siyabonga Nyatela, the group of Bay pupils was able to put together a project that not only helped them win the district and provincial Youth Citizen Action Programme events, but also landed it the major win.