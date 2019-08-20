Money from CR17 used for transport, says Wandisile Jikeka

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional task team member Wandisile Jikeka has dismissed claims of illicit activity when he was paid R5,500 from a bank account linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign.

As a member of the CR17 campaign machinery, Jikeka said he used the money for transport to attend meetings in East London.

He has confirmed receiving the R5,500 during Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign leading up to the ANC Nasrec conference in December 2017.

“I was the regional co-ordinator for CR17 so it was for transport,” he said.

“If we needed to attend meetings in East London, then I’d pay for that.”

Former ANC regional secretary Themba Xathula, whose name appeared about six times on the bank statements, received about R298,000 in total.

He declined to comment on Monday.

However, commenting on a Facebook post by regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula at the weekend, Xathula said the money was used for “political schools”.

In July 2017, the ANC launched a political school named after icon Robert Matji at Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale Campus.

The political school was in partnership with the SACP and was aimed at grooming young future leaders within the ANC.

Bank statements show millions of rands were dished out from one of the campaign’s three bank accounts – Linkd Environmental Services, held with FNB – to those said to be working on the ground.

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa, a close ally of Xathula, could not hide his shock on Twitter that his comrade appeared to have benefited from the CR17 campaign.

The two were known campaigners for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma when she stood for election against Ramaphosa.

Lungisa tweeted: “I can’t believe this, comrades we paid on monthly basis by CR17 [sic].”

Statements show Xathula received R10,000 on February 16 2017, R8,000 on February 21 and R150,000 on July 29.

On August 31, R30,000 was paid into his account; on September 25, R50,000 was deposited, and on October 19 another R50,000 was deposited.