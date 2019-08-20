Angry residents set two men on fire for 'murder'

The gruesome murder of a Limpopo father on church premises two weeks ago has led to the revenge killing of a man and serious injuries to another in a mob attack at the weekend.

Matome Rapatsa, 54, was stabbed to death on the church premises at GaMaphalle village near Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo. Yesterday, community members caught two men suspected of Rapatsa's murder hiding in a toilet at the church.

The two were attacked with objects before they were set alight after allegedly confessing to killing Rapatsa. The incident took place about 500m from the Assemblies of God Faith Ministries Church where Rapatsa was killed.

According to Rapatsa's wife, Johanna Mkhari, 47, the family went to the church premises after her husband's burial to fetch his spirit from the spot where he was killed.

"We buried my husband on Saturday and on Sunday we went to the church to fetch his spirit so that he can rest in peace, only to discover people hiding in the toilets. One of the men peeped through the door after they heard us speaking and we approached them," Mkhari told Sowetan.