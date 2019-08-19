Stolen Mexican food truck spices up stolen phone riddle

If you think there is a new Mexican meals-on-wheels service in town, think again.

The brightly coloured food truck spotted around Port Elizabeth at the weekend was, in fact, stolen, so instead of waving “hola”, phone the police.

And while the owners of the La Cantina restaurant are desperate to get their Mexican food truck back, they have another head-scratching matter to ponder after a stolen cellphone was returned to them in crumpled brown wrapping with a R200 note inside.

The bizarre happenings at the new Circular Drive establishment, which specialises in Mexican street food, has created quite a buzz on social media, and while some have found it somewhat entertaining, the married restaurateurs are considerably less amused.

La Cantina owner Sarah Krebser and her husband, Manny Heredia, reported two cases of theft at the Walmer police station on Saturday.

It all started on Thursday night, when Heredia’s Huawei cellphone was stolen off the up-and-coming restaurant’s bar counter.