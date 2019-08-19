Two ANC councillors who signed petition to debate Bobani’s removal cry foul
‘We were tricked’
Two of the six ANC councillors who signed a petition for a special meeting to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani say they were tricked as they believed the sitting was to debate service delivery-related matters.
The city’s political head of human settlements, Andile Mfunda, and Motherwell ward councillor Morgan Tshaka said they were shocked to see their names attached to a petition submitted by the DA to debate a no-confidence motion against Bobani...
