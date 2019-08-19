Pitbull saves fisherman from bloody shark attack

Fisherman James White's day could have ended badly had it not been for his pooch, Darby, who helped him after he was bitten by a shark.

White was fishing at Bodega Bay in California, US, when he hooked a sevengill shark reported NBC.

While attempting to remove the shark from the hook, it bit him. “Immediately there was blood everywhere. The first bite punctured an artery. The pressure was intense.”

Hoping other fishermen would come to his rescue, White said he shouted for help but instead the unexpected happened. Darby, who was in White's car, heard his owner's cry, managed to open the door and ran to help him.

Diving straight into action, his initial attempt wasn't successful. He bit the shark's gills, which caused it to grip White tighter

“No, back off,” White told Darby, who was so determined to save him he grabbed the shark by its tale, causing it to eventually let go of White's ankle.

White then released the shark.

He said he was proud of his pal, Darby, whose nickname is “House Hippo”.