Detective who cracked Van Breda, Rohde cases held for killing colleague at a braai

A top police detective who nailed high-profile killers Henry van Breda and Jason Rohde stands accused of shooting a colleague dead at the weekend.

Sgt Marlon Appollis, 41, appeared in the Franschhoek magistrate's court on Monday to face a charge of culpable homicide in connection with the death of 40-year-old Sgt David Hoffman.

Appollis and Hoffman are attached to the anti-gang unit established by President Cyril Ramphosa last year to fight rampant gang violence on the Cape Flats.

Independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontanga Seisa said the shooting happened on Saturday night around 10.40 on a private property in Franschhoek.